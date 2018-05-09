Watch Sam Smith, Logic Explore Italian Villa in New 'Pray' Video

Sam Smith and Logic ruminate on sin and salvation in the artful new video for the remixed version of "Pray," the third single from Smith's 2017 LP, The Thrill of It All.

Director Joe Connor filmed the video at the famed Villa Erba near Lake Como, Italy. A white horse, eerie masks, mysteriously sprouting butterflies and interpretive dancers appear at various points, between shots of Smith and Logic singing and rapping.

In a statement about the song and video, Smith noted that he wrote "Pray" after visiting Mosul, Iraq. "We are all looking around at what's happening in the world, and it is just messed up," he said. "You've got no choice but to look up to the sky and put your hands together and pray for something to happen."

Smith is set to launch a North American tour on June 18th in Toronto. The summer trek, featuring stops at arenas throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, runs until mid-September.