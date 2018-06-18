RZA, Francis Ford Coppola Lead David Lynch's Festival of Disruption

RZA, Vic Mensa, Jeff Goldblum and Mike Patton & DJ QBert are among the artists that will take part in the David Lynch-curated Festival of Disruption, which returns to Los Angeles' Ace Hotel on October 13th and 14th.

The latest installment in the filmmaker's annual event, sponsored by jewelry designer Alex & Ani, also boasts talks, screenings and readings with Carrie Brownstein, Grace Jones, Amber Tamblyn and Francis Ford Coppola, who will host a Q&A and screening revolving around his 1996 not-so-acclaimed Robin Williams film Jack.

"I thought it would be interesting to show what is usually considered my worst film. As films are generally like your children, you tend to favor those that are the most disadvantaged," Coppola said of the screening in a statement. Lynch himself will also participate in an audience Q&A.

RZA's performance will see the Wu-Tang Clan mastermind re-scoring the 1978 kung fu film The 36th Chamber of Shaolin using tracks from throughout the producer's discography.

Other musical acts include Liminal Soundbath (Sigur Ros' Jonsi with Alex Somers and Paul Corley), Arcade Fire's Richard Reed Parry, Earth's Dylan Carlson, a DJ set by Saint Motel and roots musician Justin Johnson, who Lynch discovered on YouTube. The Dover Quartet will also perform music from their Twin Peaks Suite.

"The Festival of Disruption is not only a music festival, it’s also an art festival and forum for speakers to share ideas and inspire creativity," Lynch said of the event in a statement. "It promotes Transcendental Meditation, as taught by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, to end suffering for the people and bring happiness and peace. The Festival of Disruption wants to disrupt the old bad, and bring in the new good."

Art exhibits dedicated to Lynch, fashion designer Christian Louboutin and David OReilly are also on had at the Festival of Disruption, which raises money for the David Lynch Foundation. Tickets for the festival go on sale this Wednesday, June 20th.

In May, Lynch held his Festival of Disruption in Brooklyn for the first time, with Jim James, Animal Collective, Angel Olsen and a Blue Velvet screening among the highlights.