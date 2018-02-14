Ryan Adams Delivers Valentine's Day Gift With New Song 'Baby I Love You'

Ryan Adams delivered a Valentine's Day gift to fans with new song "Baby I Love You," the singer's first track since releasing Prisoner in February 2017. The song's accompanying visual was directed by Brook Linder.

"Baby I Love You" – which is not a cover of the Ronettes classic – is similar to Adams' lovelorn double LP Love Is Hell. But here, Adams' perspective on romance is slightly brighter. "If I cry to you / Can you hold me still? / I don't want any more tears / I'm just broken from the years," Adams sings. "If I lie to you / Because the truth might sting / Is it better to know / What's worse than letting go?"

"Baby I Love You" also all has hints of Tom Petty, a major influence on Adams. "His songs, his guitar playing, his style and him just being Tom Petty were things that inspired me my entire life. This world needed him, and he did not disappoint," Adams told Rolling Stone following Petty's death in 2017.

Adams' Pax-Am Records promises that a 7" of "Baby I Love You" is "coming soon," while the digital single is available to purchase now.

In addition to the new track, Adams also used Valentine's Day to reveal his first announced concert of 2018, a June 14th gig at Morrison, Colorado's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre.