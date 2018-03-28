Ryan Adams Plots 'Exile on Main St.' Tribute Show in New Orleans

Ryan Adams announced he will perform the Rolling Stones' 1972 album Exile on Main St. in its entirety at a special tribute concert at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans on May 5th.

Related 500 Greatest Albums of All Time Rolling Stone's definitive list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.

For the event, called "Exile on Bourbon St., Adams partners with longtime Rolling Stones producer, Don Was, who will serve as music director. The concert will boast an array of all-star New Orleans musicians. A complete lineup has yet to be announced.

"I've listened to all the multi-track tapes from the Exile period and it's not hyperbolic to say that this is probably the greatest rock 'n roll ever recorded," said Was, who re-mixed Exile for its 2010 reissue. "I can't wait to dig deep into these songs with The Mighty Ryan Adams and this incredible group of musicians."



Tickets for "Exile on Bourbon St." go on sale April 2nd at 10 a.m. CT via LiveNation. Tickets can also be purchased by phone or at the Saenger Theatre box office. Complete concert details are available on the "Exile on Bourbon St." website.

Blackbird Presents, the production company behind "Exile on Bourbon St.," has produced several similar tribute concerts over the past few years. Previous gigs have honored Little Feat's 1977 live record, Waiting for Columbus, and the Band's famed final concert, The Last Waltz, while other shows have paid tribute to artists like Dr. John and the Neville Brothers.