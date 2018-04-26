Watch Run the Jewels Perform 'Thursday in the Danger Room' on 'Colbert'

Run the Jewels performed their poignant track "Thursday in the Danger Room" on Wednesday's Late Show.

After El-P dedicated the song "to anyone who lost their life too soon," he and Killer Mike unfurled dizzying triplet rhythms over synths and smooth-jazz saxophone (originally recorded by Kamasi Washington).

"And I guess I'd say I'll see you soon/ But the truth is that I see you now," the pair reflected on the chorus. "Still talk to you like you're around/ And I guess I say you left too soon/ But the truth is that you never left/ 'Cause I never let myself forget."

"Thursday in the Danger Room" appears on the duo's most recent LP, 2017's Run the Jewels 3, which Rolling Stone named the year's 22nd-best rap album.

Run the Jewels, Record Store Day's 2018 Ambassadors, recently issued a Quentin Tarantino-styled video for their track "Oh Mama," featuring an inter-dimensional adventure with the titular duo from Rick and Morty.