Breaking News: Avicii's Cause of Death: Apparent Suicide
Trending

Watch Run the Jewels Perform 'Thursday in the Danger Room' on 'Colbert'

El-P dedicated song "to anyone who lost their life too soon"

Run the Jewels performed their poignant track "Thursday in the Danger Room" on 'The Late Show.'

Run the Jewels performed their poignant track "Thursday in the Danger Room" on Wednesday's Late Show.

After El-P dedicated the song "to anyone who lost their life too soon," he and Killer Mike unfurled dizzying triplet rhythms over synths and smooth-jazz saxophone (originally recorded by Kamasi Washington). 

"And I guess I'd say I'll see you soon/ But the truth is that I see you now," the pair reflected on the chorus. "Still talk to you like you're around/ And I guess I say you left too soon/ But the truth is that you never left/ 'Cause I never let myself forget."

"Thursday in the Danger Room" appears on the duo's most recent LP, 2017's Run the Jewels 3, which Rolling Stone named the year's 22nd-best rap album.

Run the Jewels, Record Store Day's 2018 Ambassadors, recently issued a Quentin Tarantino-styled video for their track "Oh Mama," featuring an inter-dimensional adventure with the titular duo from Rick and Morty