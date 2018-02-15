Run the Jewels Named 2018 Record Store Day Ambassadors

Run the Jewels are the official ambassadors for Record Store Day 2018, which set to take place on April 21st at independent record stores around the world. The rap duo, El-P and Killer Mike, announced the news and spoke about the importance of record stores in a short video.

The bizarre clip picks up where Run the Jewels' video for "Call Ticketron" left off, with a comical RTJ3 news report coming in the middle of an alien invasion. Despite the chaos, the two frazzled anchors are forced to toss to a "fluff piece" with El-P and Killer Mike, who share stories about frequenting independent record stores while growing up in Brooklyn and Atlanta, respectively.

"When I became a part of the music scene, I knew that I wanted to be someone who was a part of that culture," El-P said. "Because places like Fat Beats Records in New York City were cornerstones of the community – and that's what we appreciate about the record stores. You're not just some place to press a button to get a song." Killer Mike also gave a shout out to the stores that let kids like him "buy records that Tipper Gore wanted to ban."

Run the Jewels also teased their own 2018 Record Store Day exclusive, a deluxe edition box set – ostensibly of their last album, Run the Jewels 3 – as well as a 12-inch single featuring remixes and new material.

Last year's Record Store Day ambassador was St. Vincent while previous artists to hold the title include Metallica, Iggy Pop, Jack White and Chuck D.