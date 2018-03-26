Run the Jewels' El-P Defends Killer Mike, March For Our Lives

Run the Jewels' El-P voiced his support for the March for Our Lives protest and stood by his cohort Killer Mike in a pair of statements Sunday night.

Killer Mike drew the ire of fans and supporters Saturday for an interview he conducted with NRATV where the rapper proclaimed his support for the Second Amendment and criticized National Walkout Day. Although the interview was recorded a week earlier, it wasn't posted until Saturday, the same day hundreds of thousands of young people participated in the March for Our Lives.

Despite the controversy, El-P delivered an ardent defense of his Run the Jewels band mate and good friend on Sunday night. "That's Mike. We know this guy. It's what sets him apart in his music and his life. He stands up when others can't or won't," El-P wrote.

"And yet he's a person. He stumbles and he makes bad decisions sometimes and he doesn't always get his messages across or even protect himself and I wanna fuckin' strangle him cause its so stressful to watch when it could have been avoided. But the fact is Mike is someone I and many of you KNOW consistently and ferociously tries to bring some light and love to this world. You simply can't deny that. So while I'm bummed at the way this unfolded, I will always fuck with him."

Killer Mike responded to El-P's support on Twitter, "I am so humbled to be your friend, brother & group member. I am so grateful to have an ally always. I apologize for my bull in a china store like tendencies! I drive u nuts but i promise u I love ya brother & will always do what’s right. Thank u for your underserved suffering."

El-P also wrote that he and Killer Mike often disagree – their "differences" are "vast and hotly debated" – including on the issue of Saturday's protests.

"I am personally incredibly inspired and blown away by the bravery and emotion of an entire generation of young people standing up and trying to change the world. I've watched the awe and excitement as the new wave of young heroes has stepped in and demanded to be heard. These are heroes forged in pain and loss and love," El-P wrote. "They are telling us we have to change. We can not dismiss that."

El-P added that he is an "ally and a friend" to their cause. The rapper also criticized any organization – like the NRA – "that opposes, slanders or seeks to discredit these people trying desperately to change their world in some real way for the better."