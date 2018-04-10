Rufus Wainwright Plots 'All These Poses' Anniversary Tour

Rufus Wainwright will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut album with a North American tour this fall.

The "All These Poses" tour launches November 9th at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles and includes stops in San Francisco, Portland, Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Boston, Nashville and more. The trek wraps December 12th at Symphony Hall in Atlanta. Additional dates are expected to be announced in the future.

Tickets go on sale April 13th at 10 a.m. local time, while pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting April 11th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on Wainwright's website.

During the tour, Wainwright will perform material from both 1998's Rufus Wainwright and his 2001 follow-up, Poses. "Twenty years, what can I say?" Wainwright said. "In life, one stands the test of time but in music, thankfully, one reaps the rewards. Come savor a very fine vintage of songs, those were some pretty good years!"

Wainwright released his latest album, 9 Shakespeare Sonnets, in 2016. The record featured nine musical adaptations of Shakespeare's sonnets, as well as guest appearances from Helena Bonham Carter, Carrie Fisher, William Shatner, Florence Welch and more. In October, Wainwright's second opera, Hadrian, will premiere at the Canadian Opera Company in Toronto.

Rufus Wainwright Tour Dates



November 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

November 12 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

November 13 – Eugene, OR @ John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts

November 17 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

November 20 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

November 22 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

December 4 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

December 5 – Boston, MA @ Venue TBA

December 7 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

December 8 – Bethesda, MD @ Music Center at Strathmore

December 10 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater

December 11 – Nashville, TN @ Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

December 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall