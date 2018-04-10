Rufus Wainwright Plots 'All These Poses' Anniversary Tour

Rufus Wainwright will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut album with a North American tour this fall.
The "All These Poses" tour launches November 9th at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles and includes stops in San Francisco, Portland, Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Boston, Nashville and more. The trek wraps December 12th at Symphony Hall in Atlanta. Additional dates are expected to be announced in the future.
Tickets go on sale April 13th at 10 a.m. local time, while pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting April 11th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on Wainwright's website.
During the tour, Wainwright will perform material from both 1998's Rufus Wainwright and his 2001 follow-up, Poses. "Twenty years, what can I say?" Wainwright said. "In life, one stands the test of time but in music, thankfully, one reaps the rewards. Come savor a very fine vintage of songs, those were some pretty good years!"
Wainwright released his latest album, 9 Shakespeare Sonnets, in 2016. The record featured nine musical adaptations of Shakespeare's sonnets, as well as guest appearances from Helena Bonham Carter, Carrie Fisher, William Shatner, Florence Welch and more. In October, Wainwright's second opera, Hadrian, will premiere at the Canadian Opera Company in Toronto.
Rufus Wainwright Tour Dates
November 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
November 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
November 12 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
November 13 – Eugene, OR @ John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
November 17 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
November 20 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
November 22 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
December 4 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
December 5 – Boston, MA @ Venue TBA
December 7 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
December 8 – Bethesda, MD @ Music Center at Strathmore
December 10 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater
December 11 – Nashville, TN @ Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
December 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall