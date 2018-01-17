Royal Blood performed a heavy version of single "I Only Lie When I Love You" on Tuesday's Late Late Show With James Corden.

Related How Royal Blood Reignited British Hard Rock The duo made believers out of Jimmy Page and Foo Fighters — with just two instruments

The British hard rock duo performed the bluesy song with their stripped-back rhythm section attack. Mike Kerr added a distorted fuzz to his bass and drummer Ben Thatcher alternated between cymbal-heavy bashing and funky cowbell grooves.



"I Only Lie When I Love You" highlights Royal Blood's second LP, 2017's How Did We Get So Dark?, which also features the songs "Lights Out" and "Hook, Line and Sinker." The pair promoted the album last year with shows alongside Guns N' Roses and Queens of the Stone Age, in addition to slots at festivals like Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.

The band recently announced a headlining North American tour, which kicks off May 28th in Brooklyn and concludes June 15th in Richmond, Virginia.