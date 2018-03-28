Ronnie Wood 'All Clear' After Lung Cancer Scare

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood revealed in a new interview that he is now cancer-free after being diagnosed with "a touch of lung cancer" in 2017.

"I had three months of check-ups and it was all clear and they said go and enjoy life," Wood told Metro.

Wood had a part of his lung removed after doctors found "this supernova burning away on my left lung," he said last August. Fortunately, the cancer didn't spread to other parts of the body – "If that had happened it would have been all over for me" – and the guitarist didn't require chemotherapy, which was good news as Wood didn't "want to lose my hair," he told Metro.

"If your body is riddled with cancer, it’s a losing cause. Luckily, all mine was contained within the left lung and I was fortunate enough to get shot of it, bang. There was none in the rest of my body so I didn’t require chemo," Wood added, marveling that his lungs didn't "explode" after smoking cigarettes for over 50 years. Wood has since quit his nicotine habit.

Wood also doled out some advice for those dealing with cancer. "Just be strong and remain positive," he said. "I was prepared to remain positive to my dying breath. I’ve had a great life and I was all ready to go. Wow! I didn’t know I was going to be given the ticket to last this long. What a reprieve."

With a clean bill of health, Wood will join the Rolling Stones on their upcoming European tour.