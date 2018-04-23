The Rolling Stones announced a string of major British rock and pop acts for each date of their upcoming U.K. summer tour. Liam Gallagher will open the first London gig and Florence and the Machine will open the second night. The Vaccines will open in Southampton, the Specials in Coventry, Richard Ashcroft in Manchester and Edinburgh, Elbow in Cardiff and James Bay at London's Twickenham Stadium.

Florence and the Machine singer Florence Welch tweeted her gratitude after the announcement. "We are so excited to be supporting The @RollingStones," she wrote. "It is a huge honour to be playing with one of our biggest influences."

As part of Record Store Day on April 21st, Florence and the Machine released a seven-inch vinyl single of "Sky Full of Song," their first new track since 2016's "Wish That You Were Here" and material recorded for the Final Fantasy XV video game. The band's most recent LP, 2015's How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, reached Number One on the Billboard 200.



In addition to their string of U.K. dates, the Rolling Stones will also perform in Ireland, Germany, France the Czech Republic and Poland during the upcoming run of their extended No Filter tour. The trek's first leg, which included 14 European dates last fall, found the band dusting off deep cuts like "Dancing With Mr. D" and "Play With Fire."