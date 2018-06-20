The Rolling Stones drafted supporting act James Bay to duet alongside Mick Jagger on the 1978 classic "Beast of Burden" during last night's show in London.





Bay previously enlisted Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood for a live cover of the Faces' "(You Know) I'm Losing You" in 2015. On Tuesday, Bay thanked the band after the show on social media. "This band have probably shaped the way I make music and perform more than anyone else," he wrote on Instagram. "Their relentless passion and energy onstage is so inspiring. I can't believe last night was real."

The Rolling Stones also tapped Liam Gallagher, Florence and the Machine, the Vaccines, Richard Ashcroft and Elbow as openers for their U.K. summer tour. The band brought out Florence Welch to sing "Wild Horses" during a late May show at London Stadium.