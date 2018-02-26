Rolling Stones Extend 'No Filter' Tour With New U.K., European Shows

The Rolling Stones have extended their "No Filter" tour with 11 new dates in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, France, the Czech Republic and Poland. The upcoming leg, which includes a pair of London dates at London Stadium and Twickenham Stadium, launches May 17th in Dublin and concludes July 8th in Warsaw.

The London shows will mark the band's first British concerts since 2013. "It's such a joy to play with this band," Keith Richards said in a statement. "There's no stopping us. We're only just getting started, really.”



The first leg of the "No Filter" tour, which found the band unearthing deep cuts like "Dancing With Mr. D" and "Play With Fire," ran last fall with 14 European dates in September and October.

Last year, the Rolling Stones released a set of archival radio recordings, On Air. The quartet haven't released a studio album of original songs since 2005's A Bigger Bang, though they did issue a covers LP, Blue & Lonesome, in 2016. Richards recently told Rolling Stone that the quartet is working on a record of new original material.

The Rolling Stones 2018 Tour Dates



May 17 - Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

May 22 - London, U.K. @ London Stadium

June 5 - Manchester, U.K. @ Old Trafford Football Stadium

June 9 - Edinburgh, U.K. @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 15 - Cardiff, U.K. @ Principality Stadium

June 22 - Berlin, Germany @ Olympic Stadium

June 26 - Marseille, France @ Orange Velodrome

June 30 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena

July 4 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Letnany Airport

July 8 - Warsaw, Poland @ National Stadium