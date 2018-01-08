Rod Stewart Sets 2018 Summer Tour With Cyndi Lauper

Rod Stewart is set to spend another summer on the road as the two-time Rock Hall singer announced a 22-date North American tour.

Like Stewart's 2017 trek, Cyndi Lauper will once again serve as special guest on the tour, which begins June 25th at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.

A month later, the tour picks up again on July 24th in Hollywood, Florida and weaves its away across the nation's arenas and amphitheaters before concluding September 1st at Seattle's White River Amphitheater.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on January 12th.

Rod Stewart Tour Dates

June 25 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

July 24 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center

July 26 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena

July 28 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 29 - Louisville, KY @ KFC YUM! Arena

August 1 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 3 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

August 4 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

August 7 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 10 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

August 15 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 18 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 22 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

August 24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

August 26 - San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

August 28 - Reno, NV @ Event Center

August 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 31 - Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

September 1 - Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheater