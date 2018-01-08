Rod Stewart Sets 2018 Summer Tour With Cyndi Lauper

Rod Stewart is set to spend another summer on the road as the two-time Rock Hall singer announced a 22-date North American tour.
Like Stewart's 2017 trek, Cyndi Lauper will once again serve as special guest on the tour, which begins June 25th at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.
A month later, the tour picks up again on July 24th in Hollywood, Florida and weaves its away across the nation's arenas and amphitheaters before concluding September 1st at Seattle's White River Amphitheater.
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on January 12th.
Rod Stewart Tour Dates
June 25 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
July 24 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center
July 26 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena
July 28 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 29 - Louisville, KY @ KFC YUM! Arena
August 1 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 3 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
August 4 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
August 7 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 10 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
August 15 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 18 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 22 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
August 24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
August 26 - San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
August 28 - Reno, NV @ Event Center
August 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 31 - Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
September 1 - Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheater