Watch Robert Plant Perform Hushed Rendition of 'New World' on 'Corden'

Robert Plant performed a meditative version of "New World..." on Thursday's Late Late Show With James Corden. The former Led Zeppelin singer maintained a quiet tone while the bassline and electric guitars surged around him.

His backing band, the Sensational Space Shifters, carried the song through a climactic instrumental section highlighted by a psychedelic guitar solo. Plant joined in on tambourine. "New World..." appears on the singer's 11th solo album, 2017's Carry Fire, which also features the singles "The May Queen," "Bones of Saints" and "Bluebirds Over the Mountain."

Plant recalled a hilarious karaoke encounter to Corden, which happened 22 years ago when he squared off against an Taiwanese Elvis impersonator in Beijing. Despite his venerated status as one of rock's greatest singers, Plant joked that he still feels disappointed over this failed musical outing. "I was neck and neck with this guy," he said. "But all the time, the Chinese were going for the Taiwanese guy, and I was really, really good."

Plant is currently touring behind Carry Fire, with a North American leg set to wrap Friday, March 2nd in Los Angeles.