Robert Plant Extends 'Carry Fire' Tour With New North American Dates

Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters extended their Carry Fire tour with a new run of North American shows.

The summer trek, which launches June 8th in Atlanta and concludes the 29th in Vancouver, will include an array of high-profile openers – with Jim James (solo acoustic), Lucinda Williams, Sheryl Crow, Los Lobos, Elle King, Seth Lakeman and Jon Langford performing at select dates.



Spotify will offer a special pre-sale for the new concerts, with a code emailed to Plant's "biggest fans" on Wednesday, March 7th at 10 a.m. ET. The pre-sale will last from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, and a local pre-sale will follow on Thursday, March 8th from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. Remaining tickets for most dates will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 9th at 10 a.m. local time. Full details are available at Plant's official site.

Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters recently concluded the first North American leg of their tour behind 2017's Carry Fire, the singer's 11th LP, which Rolling Stone named one of the year's 50 Best Albums.

The former Led Zeppelin singer promoted the album last week on The Late Late Show With James Corden, performing a meditative version of "New World..." He also recalled a hilarious late Nineties karaoke encounter in Beijing, where he battled – and lost – against a Taiwanese Elvis impersonator.

Robert Plant 2018 Tour Dates

June 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Venue TBD (with Elle King)

June 10 - Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! At Richmond Raceway (with Elle King)

June 12 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (with Sheryl Crow)

June 13 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium (with Sheryl Crow)

June 15 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (with Sheryl Crow)

June 17 - Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion (with Jon Langford)

June 19 - Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (with Seth Lakeman)

June 21 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre (with Jim James Solo Acoustic)

June 23 - Stateline, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena (with Los Lobos)

June 24 - Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Music and Arts Festival

June 26 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield (with Lucinda Williams)

June 27 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Amphitheatre (with Lucinda Williams)

June 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Vancouver International Jazz Festival (with Seth Lakeman)