Rob Zombie Announces Giant Vinyl Box Set, New Live Album

Rob Zombie has announced a solo career-spanning vinyl box set complete with 11 albums including a new live LP.

The limited edition Rob Zombie vinyl box set features all of the White Zombie singer's solo studio and live LPs, from 1998's Hellbilly Deluxe to 2016's The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser. Each album will be pressed on 180-gram vinyl.

The box set, limited to 1,000 copies, will also include the upcoming live album Astro-Creep: 2000 Live, a recording of Zombie's September 2016 Riot Fest Chicago performance where he performed White Zombie's 1995 LP Astro-Creep: 2000 in its entirety.

Zombie himself designed the eponymous box set, which weighs in at over 15 pounds and comes with "an individually hand-painted, 1970s-style Creeper Robot mask displayed behind a transparent plastic window and easily accessible for wearing." The box set also houses an eight-gigabyte Creeper Robot USB device with the set's music on high-quality digital audio, five lithographs commissioned by Zombie, a turntable mat, a microfiber cleaning cloth and more.

The 15-LP Rob Zombie box set – as well as standalone versions of Astro-Creep: 2000 Live and the vinyl reissues – arrives March 30th; preorder the box set now via uDiscoverMusic.

Rob Zombie Box Set



Astro-Creep: 2000 Live

Hellbilly Deluxe - 1LP (first release on 180g black vinyl since 1998)

American Made Music To Strip By - 2LP (first release on vinyl since 1999)

The Sinister Urge - 1LP (first release on 180g black vinyl since 2001)

Educated Horses - 1LP (first release on 180g black vinyl)

Zombie Live - 2LP (first release on vinyl)

Hellbilly Deluxe 2 - 1LP (first release on vinyl since 2010)

Mondo Sex Head - 2LP (first release on 180g black vinyl)

Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor - 1LP (first release on 180g black vinyl)

Spookshow International Live - 2LP (first release on 180g black vinyl)

The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser - 1LP (first release on 180g black vinyl)