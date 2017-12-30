Ringo Starr, Bee Gees' Barry Gibb Receive Knighthood

Ringo Starr and the Bee Gees' Barry Gibb are among the British luminaries that will receive knighthood as part of Queen Elizabeth's annual New Year's Honours.

The Beatles drummer – who in 1965 was knighted along with his Fab Four band mates as Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) – will again receive an MBE for his "services to music," the British government announced Friday.

Starr said of his solo knighthood in a statement, "It's great! It's an honour and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love. Peace and love," the BBC reports.

Starr's fellow Beatle Paul McCartney was knighted in 1997 and, over the ensuing decades, has lobbied for Starr to become a Sir. In interviews, McCartney joked about going to Buckingham Palace on behalf of his drummer.

"The last time I went by [Queen Elizabeth] was out. Otherwise, I would have popped in and said 'Look, love, Sir Richard Starkey," McCartney said (via The Telegraph).

Gibb, knighted as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) alongside the Bee Gees in 2004, will receive the "Knights Bachelor" for his "services to Music and charity." In a statement, a "deeply honoured, humbled, and very proud" Gibb said, "This is a moment to be treasured and never forgotten. I want to acknowledge how responsible my brothers are for this honour. It is as much theirs as it is mine."

Soft Cell singer Marc Almond, House actor Hugh Laurie and grime rapper Wiley were also named to the New Year's Honours list.