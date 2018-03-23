Ringo Starr Adds U.S. Dates to All Starr Band Tour

Ringo Starr announced a U.S. leg for his 2018 tour with the All Starr Band. The 20-date run launches September 1st in Tulsa, Oklahoma and concludes the 29th in Los Angeles.

The latest iteration of the former Beatle's rotating group features returning members – singer-guitarist Colin Hay (Men at Work), guitarist Steve Lukather (Toto), singer-keyboardist Gregg Rolie (Santana, Journey), saxophonist Warren Ham (Toto, Bloodrock), drummer Gregg Bissonette (Toto, Santana) – and one new recruit, bassist-singer Graham Gouldman (10cc).

The All Starr Band will continue their mix-and-match setlist approach, performing hits from each member's respective bands onstage. The sextet previously announced a European run for June and July, along with a date in Atlantic City, New Jersey on June 2nd.

Singer-songwriter Todd Rundgren, who is currently prepping for a spring reunion tour with Utopia, toured with the All Starr Band during their fall 2017 trek.

Starr, who was previously knighted as a member of the Beatles in 1965, was recently awarded a solo knighthood by Queen Elizabeth for his "services to music." The drummer expressed his gratitude in a statement, writing, "It's an honor and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love. Peace and love."

Starr released his 19th studio album, Give More Love, in September.

Ringo Starr Tour Dates



September 1 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino @ Tulsa, OK

September 2 - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion @ Rogers, AR

September 3 - Starlight Theatre @ Kansas City, MO

September 5 - Iowa State Center @ Ames, IA

September 7 - Fox Theater @ St. Louis, MO

September 8 - TBA, Milwaukee @ WI

September 9 - Morris Performing Arts Center @ South Bend, IN

September 11 - Fraze Pavilion @ Kettering, OH

September 13 - Radio City Music Hall @ New York, NY

September 14 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center @ Saratoga, NY

September 15 - The Toyota Oakdale Theater @ Wallingford, NY

September 17 - Wang Theater, Boston @ MA

September 19 - Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts @ Pittsburgh, PA

September 21 - Hard Rock Rocksino @ Northfield Park, OH

September 22 - The Chicago Theatre @ Chicago, IL

September 23 - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts @ St Paul, MN

September 25 - Paramount Theatre @ Denver, CO

September 27 - Humphreys @ San Diego, CA

September 28 - City National Civic @ San Jose, CA

September 29 - Greek Theatre @ Los Angeles, CA