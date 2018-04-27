Remy Ma Lounges Around Hotel Suite in New 'Company' Video

Remy Ma enlisted A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for her booming, boastful new single, "Company."

"I just bought another house, so now that makes that number three," Ma raps over hi-hats and a rattling bass. "Now they call me 'Marathon' because I really run the streets."

The song continuously shifts perspectives between two sides of a relationship, with the rappers trading lines about loneliness and confidence. But Ma keeps the mood light with occasional punchlines, including, "Yeah, I'm gettin' money, hoe, I'm livin' comfortably/ You not a G and took a L, why? 'Cause you ugly."

Both performers appear in the single's low-key video, set in a hotel. Ma lounges around her suite in lingerie, and A Boogie cruises through the hallway on a luggage rack.

"Company," along with previously issued singles "Melanin Magic" and Lil Kim collaboration "Wake Me Up," will appear on Ma's upcoming second solo LP, 7 Winters & 6 Summers, due out this summer.