Ray Davies Announces New Album 'Our Country: Americana Act II'

Ray Davies has announced his new album Our Country: Americana Act II, the follow-up to the Kinks frontman's 2017 LP Americana.



"Our Country follows my journey across America; through endless tours not just to reclaim the Kinks’ career, but to rediscover the country that offered me my earliest inspirations," Davies said in a statement of the album, a sequel of sorts to the album based on his 2013 memoir Americana.

Our Country: Americana Act II, due out June 29th on Legacy, is preceded by its first single and opening track "Our Country," a rootsy rocker about Davies' conflicted relationship with America. "This is my country / And I can't believe / That one day I'd want to leave these shores forever," Davies sings on the chorus.

"The book [Americana] has got some song references in it and the songs are part of the narrative, so the trick was to get the record to stand up as a record as well as being part of a series," Davies said in a video that accompanied the album announcement. "I think people that like the first album understand where it's going. [Our Country] is what happens when you get there."

In addition to new songs Davies penned for the project, Our Country: Americana Act II also finds Davies revisiting tracks from his discography, from a new rendition of the Kinks' Muswell Hillbillies cut "Oklahoma U.S.A." to "The Real World" from Davies' 2007 solo LP Working Man's Café.

Like its predecessor, the album was recorded at London's Konk Studios alongside guitarist Bill Shanley and the alt-country band the Jayhawks. Davies also revealed he is currently working on a theatre/film piece based on Americana and Our Country.

Our Country: Americana Act II Track List



1. "Our Country"

2. "The Invaders" (spoken word)

3. "Back In The Day"

4. "Oklahoma U.S.A."

5. "Bringing Up Baby"

6. "The Getaway"

7. "The Take"

8. "We Will Get There"

9. "The Real World"

10. "A Street Called Hope"

11. "The Empty Room"

12. "Calling Home"

13. "Louisiana Sky"

14. "March Of The Zombies"

15. "The Big Weird"

16. "Tony And Bob"

17. "The Big Guy"

18. "Epilogue"

19. "Muswell Kills"