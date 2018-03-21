Netflix's 'Rapture': See A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Reflect on Internet Fame

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie contemplates how social media fueled his rise to fame in a new trailer for Netflix hip-hop docu-series, Rapture. "If it wasn't for the Internet, I don't know where I'd be," he says.



In the clip, an interviewee analyzes how the 22-year-old rapper – and others of his generation – have wisely utilized websites like Soundcloud and Facebook to build their following. "These kids are smart," he says, as images of skyrocketing "shares" and "likes" fill the screen.

The preview also touches on the emcee's home turf, the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx, New York, and shows the "Drowning" rapper hanging out with family and friends.

Mass Appeal filmmaker Sacha Jenkins helmed the eight-part Rapture, which debuts March 30th on Netflix. The series also includes profiles of Nas, 2 Chainz, T.I., G-Eazy, Just Blaze, Logic, Rapsody and Dave East.