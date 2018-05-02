Raphael Saadiq Plots Headlining Tour

Soul singer Raphael Saadiq will embark on his first headlining tour in several years this July.

The seven-date trek kicks off July 20th at First Avenue in Minneapolis and includes stops in Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, New York and Boston. The run wraps July 27th at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Tickets go on sale May 4th at 10 a.m. local time.

Saadiq is also reportedly finishing up his fifth solo album, though a release date and title have yet to be announced. The record will mark Saadiq's first since 2011's Stone Rollin'.

In the years since Stone Rollin', Saadiq has collaborated with numerous artists including Rick Ross and Little Dragon. He recently contributed to Justin Timberlake's Man of the Woods and will appear on Chromeo's upcoming record, Head Over Heels. In 2016, he served as an executive producer on Solange's acclaimed LP, A Seat at the Table.



Saadiq has also recently stretched into the worlds of television and film. Last year, he picked up an Oscar and Golden Globe nod for "Mighty River," the song from Mudbound he co-wrote with Mary J. Blige and Taura Stinson. He's also composed music for HBO's Insecure and the Netflix film, Step Sisters.

Raphael Saadiq Tour Dates

July 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

July 21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

July 22 – Detroit, MI @ Mocad

July 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

July 25 – New York, NY @ Lincoln Center Out of Doors at Damrosch Park Bandshell

July 26 – Boston, MA @ Royale

July 27 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center