Rae Sremmurd Ponder Relationships on New Song With Travis Scott

Rae Sremmurd teamed with Travis Scott for "CLOSE," a new single from the duo's upcoming triple-LP, SR3MM.

The song is, as the title suggests, about a constrictive relationship. "You're so C-L-O-S-E to me/ I mean, seriously, can I breathe?" Swae Lee croons through heavy auto-tune over producer Mike WiLL Made-It's sizzling trap beat.

Slim Jxmmi swaggers in the next verse, rapping: "You know I'm a dog and I can't control it/ Wanna settle some debt but not at the moment/ I'ma stack up the cake like Obama told me/ Niggas smile in your face and they're not your homie." Scott adds: "Lookin' to pipe some ass in the party, look like a pageant/ If we gon' fight some, beat it and dash it; lawyer do magic."

SR3MM will include a self-titled Rae Sremmurd album and two solo LPs, Slim Jxmmi's Jmxtro and Swae Lee's Swaecation. The duo previously released group tracks "T'd Up" and "Powerglide" (featuring Juicy J), Swae Lee's "Guatemala" and "Hurt to Look" and Slim Jxmmi's "Chanel" (featuring Pharrell) and "Brxnks Truck."

Rae Sremmurd have yet to formally detail the 27-track record, but Mike WiLL Made-It recently teased an April release date during an interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe.