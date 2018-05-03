Rae Sremmurd Tap the Weeknd, Future for New Album 'SR3MM'

Rae Sremmurd have unveiled the track lists for their triple album, which will be released on Friday. The duo's third studio album, SR3MM, comes packaged with solo efforts. Slim Jxmmi's is called Jxmtro and Swae Lee's is named Swaecation. The set will be released on Friday.

SR3MM features the previously released singles "CLOSE" featuring Travis Scott, "Powerglide" with Juicy J and "T'd Up." "Chanel" appears on Jxmtro and features Pharrell Williams and Swae Lee and Swaecation includes the previously unveiled "Guatemala." The Weeknd, Future and Young Thug also collaborate on tracks.

It also features Zoë Kravitz, who appears on Jxmtro's "Anti-Social Smokers Club." In an interview with Rolling Stone, Slim Jxmmi said he wrote her verse. "She's savage. She's cool," he added. "She smokes. Her feature price about to go up."

The brothers also described their different solo album approaches. "My side is crazy melodic," Swae Lee told Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Slim Jxmmi said he wasn't as comfortable singing as his brother, so he "came out spraying" for his side of the project.

In September, Rae Sremmurd embarks on a tour serving as supporting act for Childish Gambino.

SR3MM Track List

1. "Up in My Cocina"

2. "Close" featuring Travis Scott

3. "Bedtime Stories" featuring the Weeknd

4. "Perplexing Pegasus"

5. "Buckets (Balling)" featuring Future

6. "42"

7. "Powerglide" featuring Juicy J

8. "Rock and Roll Hall of Fame"

9. "T'd Up"

Jxmtro Track List

1. "Brxnks Trunk"

2. "Players Club"

3. "Anti-Social Smokers Club" featuring Zoë Kravitz

4. "Chanel" featuring Swae Lee and Pharrell Williams

5. "Cap" featuring Trouble

6. "Changed Up"

7. "Keep God First"

8. "Juggling Biddies" featuring Riff 3X

9. "Growed Up"

Swaecation Track List

1. "Touchscreen Navigation"

2. "Heartbreak in Encino Hills"

3. "Heat of the Moment"

4. "Offshore" featuring Travis Scott

5. "Guatemala"

6. "Lost Angels"

7. "Hurt to Look"

8. "Red Wine"

9. "What's in Your Heart"