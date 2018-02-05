Hear Rae Sremmurd Preview New Album 'Sr3mm' With Hazy 'T'd Up'

Rae Sremmurd's third album, Sr3mm, appears to be imminent as the Mississippi brothers released the lead single off forthcoming album, "T'd Up." They debuted the song at Super Bowl Live over the weekend.

Swae Lee co-produced the single alongside Metro Boomin. The song carries the same syrup-y, sleepy beat of Sremmurd's last few singles, including the hit "Black Beatles." Lee handles the half-sung boastful chorus. "I t'd up/ I don't see no speed bump," he repeats.

Keeping with the athletic theme of its debut and the title's golf reference, "T'd Up" will be used in ESPN's NBA campaign leading up to an upcoming game where the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against the Boston Celtics.

There is no word on when Sr3mm will be released, but the duo as well as their producer Mike WiLL Made-It have promised a triple album: a collaborative duo LP alongside two solo ones. The project is inspired by the OutKast double-disc classic Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. In an interview with Pitchfork, the producer said that Swae Lee's album will be called Swaecation while Slim Jxmmi will unveil Jxmtroduction.

Rae Sremmurd released SremmLife 2 back in 2016. The album featured the duo's biggest hit yet, "Black Beatles," a song largely pushed to Number One due to the popularity of the Mannequin Challenge meme on Instagram. Over the course of last year, the pair were featured on a remix of Khalid's "Young, Dumb and Broke" as well as iLoveMakonnen's return single "Love." Swae Lee was featured as a solo guest on French Montana's hit "Unforgettable" as well as the Jhene Aiko single "Sativa."