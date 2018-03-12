Watch Rae Sremmurd's Parking Garage Joyride in New 'Powerglide' Video

Rae Sremmurd's opulent new video for "Powerglide," featuring Juicy J, shows the Mississippi brothers joyriding through a parking garage and preening on a rooftop flanked by models. The whole production is over-the-top. A helicopter even shines a spotlight on the rappers like a blockbuster action movie.

The song will appear on the duo's upcoming third LP, SR3MM, alongside lead single "T'd Up." Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee also released individual singles, "Brxnks Truck" and "Hurt to Look," which will appear on their respective solo LPs.

Producer Mike WiLL Made-It told Pitchfork that all the material will comprise a "triple-disc" LP. "We got the Swae Lee, Swaecation, [Slim] Jxmmi’s Jxmtroduction and then the Rae Sremmurd side," he said, noting that the group is considering Sremmin' as the name of the new Rae Sremmurd record. Swae Lee confirmed the release strategy on Twitter, adding that they "wanted to put a twist on this album."

Rae Sremmurd will open for Childish Gambino on the rapper-singer's upcoming fall tour in support of his Awaken, My Love! album.