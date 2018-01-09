Radiohead Publisher Issues Statement Refuting Lana Del Rey Lawsuit

A spokesperson for Radiohead's publisher, Warner/Chappell, disputed Lana Del Rey's claim that the band has filed a lawsuit against the singer over alleged similarities between her Lust for Life song, "Get Free," and the band's hit, "Creep."

On Sunday, several British tabloids reported on a pending legal fight between Del Rey and Radiohead. While sources said the two parties were trying to figure out the issue "behind the scenes," Del Rey wrote on Twitter, "It's true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn't inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100 percent of the publishing – I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court."



Not long after posting the tweet, Del Rey reiterated her claim that Radiohead wanted "100 percent of my publishing" during a concert in Denver prior to performing a medley that included "Get Free." She said of the song, "Regardless of what happens in court, the sentiment that I wrote in that particular song, which was my statement song for the record, my personal manifesto… Regardless if it gets taken down off of everything, that those sentiments that I wrote, I really am going to strive for them, even if that song is not on future physical releases of the record."

A rep for Warner/Chappell admits to talking with Del Rey's team over the tracks, but says no legal action has been initiated. "As Radiohead's music publisher, it's true that we’ve been in discussions since August of last year with Lana Del Rey's representatives," the statement read. "It's clear that the verses of 'Get Free' use musical elements found in the verses of 'Creep' and we've requested that this be acknowledged in favor of all writers of 'Creep.' To set the record straight, no lawsuit has been issued and Radiohead have not said they 'will only accept 100 percent' of the publishing of 'Get Free.'"



A rep for Del Rey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The potential legal issues raised between the songs puts Radiohead in a thorny situation. After the release of "Creep," songwriters Albert Hammond and Mike Hazelwood sued the band, claiming similarities between "Creep" and "The Air That I Breathe," a 1972 song the duo wrote for the Hollies. As a result, Radiohead were forced to give Hammond and Hazelwood songwriting credits and an unspecified percentage of the song's royalties. Should Radiohead eventually pursue legal action against Del Rey, it's unclear to what extent Hammond and Hazelwood would benefit should Radiohead prove victorious. A rep for Hammond did not immediately reply to a request for comment.