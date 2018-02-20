Radiohead Plot U.S. Summer Tour

Radiohead will return to the United States for additional arena shows promoting their latest album, A Moon Shaped Pool. The short tour takes place mostly in the northeast, kicking off July 7th in Chicago and wrapping up August 1st in Philadelphia.

Radiohead will make multiple appearances in New York City, Toronto, Montreal, Boston and Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale February 23rd.



A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead's 9th studio LP, came out in 2016. The record reached Number One on the U.S. rock albums chart and Number Three overall. Single "Burn the Witch" enjoyed modest success at the Triple A radio format.

Radiohead's members have been productive since their last album release. Last year, the band oversaw the 20th anniversary reissue of their album OK Computer and worked with composer Hans Zimmer on a new version of "(Ocean) Bloom" for the docuseries Blue Planet II. Drummer Philip Selway contributed music to the film Let Me Go, while guitarist Johnny Greenwood scored Paul Thomas Anderson's movie Phantom Thread. Earlier in February, lead singer Thom Yorke revealed a new song that he made for a Rag & Bone advertisement.

Radiohead Tour Dates

July 07 - Chicago @ United Center

July 10 - New York @ Madison Square Garden

July 11 - New York @ Madison Square Garden

July 13 - New York @ Madison Square Garden

July 16 - Montreal @ Bell Centre

July 17 - Montreal @ Bell Centre

July 19 - Toronto @ Air Canada Centre

July 20 - Toronto @ Air Canada Centre

July 22 - Detroit @ Little Caesars Arena

July 23 - Columbus @ Schottenstein Center

July 25 - Cincinnati @ US Bank Arena

July 26 - Pittsburgh @ PPG Paints Arena

July 28 - Boston @ TD Garden

July 29 - Boston @ TD Garden

July 31 - Philadelphia @ Wells Fargo Center

August 1 - Philadelphia @ Wells Fargo Center

