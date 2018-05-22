R. Kelly Accuser Files New Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Assault

A woman who previously accused R. Kelly of "a sexual assault incident resulting in serious bodily injury" and grooming her for the singer's alleged "sex cult" filed a new lawsuit against Kelly Monday in New York.

Faith Rodgers anonymously filed a police report against Kelly in Dallas, Texas in April but revealed her identity in the latest lawsuit, which claims that Kelly infected her with herpes, a criminal act, during instances of "non-consensual oral and vaginal intercourse."

The lawsuit also provides new details into the 20-year-old Rodgers' yearlong relationship with Kelly, including accusations of sexual battery, false imprisonment and incidents where the singer recorded their sexual contact without consent.

"Unfortunately, the facts and background of this case are not unique," the lawsuit states. "This is a run-of-the-mill R. Kelly sexual abuse case." Rodgers is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit.



In an interview that will air Tuesday on CBS, Rodgers said Kelly flew her to New York, where she "submitted" to having sex with him in her hotel room. "I didn't really say anything. I kinda just froze up. I definitely was uncomfortable. But he has this type of, like, intimidation right off the bat," Rodgers said. "So I was just waiting for it to be over."



Rodgers' lawyer S. Lee Merritt told the New York Times that the New York lawsuit was filed in addition to the Texas legal action because incidents occurred in both states.



A representative for R. Kelly declined comment on the latest lawsuit.

In recent weeks, two more Kelly accusers have stepped forward with allegations of physical abuse and coercion into sexual acts. Many in Kelly's inner circle – including his publicist, lawyer and DJ – have cut ties with the singer as the accusations mount, while streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify have taken steps to partially #MuteRKelly.