Quincy Jones Tapped for Michael Jackson, 'Man in the Mirror' Tribute Concert

Quincy Jones will appear at a special concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of Michael Jackson's hit song, "Man in the Mirror," set to stream live on YouTube January 19th at 7 p.m. PST.

The show will feature reinterpretations of "Man in the Mirror" from several artists, including the song's co-writer Siedah Garrett (who also provided background vocals on the original) and the Myron McKinley jazz trio. McKinley's Earth, Wind and Fire bandmates, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson, are also set to appear at the event. YouTube is hosting the concert with Korean music label SM, and the show will available on SM's YouTube channel.

SM also unveiled a new duet version of "Man in the Mirror" that features Garrett and K-pop star BoA sharing vocal duties over a pristine arrangement from McKinley that builds to a chilling, gospel-tinged finale.

Jackson released "Man in the Mirror" in January 1988. The track became the fourth consecutive single from the pop star's hit 1987 album Bad to top the Billboard Hot 100, holding the Number One spot for two weeks. "Man in the Mirror" also received a Grammy nomination for Record of the Year, but lost to Bobby McFerrin's "Don't Worry, Be Happy."

Garrett recently spoke with Rolling Stone about "Man in the Mirror" for a story about the five consecutive Number One singles Jackson charted with Bad (Katy Perry is the only other artist to match Jackson's feat). Garrett said she personally drove the demo to Jones' house and handed it to him. "He called me back a couple hours later like, 'This is the best song I've heard in, like, 10 years,'" Garrett said, noting Jackson called her soon after. "The first thing he said to me was, 'I love this song.' The next thing he said to me was, 'I love your voice.'"