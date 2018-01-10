Queen, Tina Turner to Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Queen, Tina Turner, Neil Diamond and Emmylou Harris are among the artists who will receive the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

The organization behind the Grammys will also hand out its Special Merit Awards to Louis Jordan, the Meters and Wrecking Crew drummer Hal Blaine. This year's honorees will be celebrated at a ceremony and concert set to take place this summer. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

"This year's Special Merit Awards recipients are a prestigious group of diverse and influential creators who have crafted or contributed to some of the most distinctive recordings in music history," said Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow. "These exceptionally inspiring figures are being honored as legendary performers, creative architects, and technical visionaries. Their outstanding accomplishments and passion for their craft have created a timeless legacy."

The Recording Academy also announced it would hand out its Trustees Award to composer John Williams, record executive Seymour Stein and late concert promoter Bill Graham. Meanwhile, inventor Richard Factor and engineer Tony Agnello – who helped build the audio equipment company Eventide – will receive the special Technical Grammy Award.

The Recording Academy will host the 60th Annual Grammy Awards January 28th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The initial lineup of performers includes Lady Gaga, Pink, Childish Gambino and Little Big Town.