Q-Tip to Teach NYU Course on Jazz's Influence on Hip-Hop

A Tribe Called Quest's Q-Tip will serve as co-teacher for a New York University class that will examine the connection between hip-hop and jazz, the rapper revealed on Twitter.

The seven-class course, among the first of its kind, will begin in the fall semester at NYU's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music in the Tisch School of the Arts. Q-Tip, along with music historian Ashley Kahn, will teach students "about the intersections and parallel developments of these musical styles," NYU said of the course.

"I couldn’t be more excited to share with the students what I know and I look forward to them also teaching me. Teaching is an exchange of sharing and receiving for all involved," Q-Tip said in a statement.

With A Tribe Called Quest, Q-Tip was one of the progenitors of the jazz-rap genre. In addition to Tribe Called Quest, the course will also examine the music from artists ranging from the Last Poets and Public Enemy to Lauryn Hill and Kendrick Lamar.

According to NYU, "Each class session is divided into two: students will complete focused readings and undertake listening and viewing assignments to investigate the social, cultural, musical, and business aspects of the relationships between jazz and hip-hop. The second half of each class focuses on musicianship, performance, composition, and production with students completing in-class and out-of-class assignments under Q-Tip's mentorship, investigating compositional and studio choices at the nexus of hip hop and jazz, and working collaboratively to create, refine, and produce their own original musical works."