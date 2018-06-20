Pusha-T Plots U.S. Tour

Pusha-T announced a headlining U.S. tour. The rapper/G.O.O.D. Music president will promote his recently issued third LP, the Kayne West-produced Daytona, on the brief trek, which launches August 3rd in St. Louis, Missouri and wraps October 13th in Oakland, California.

Fellow G.O.O.D. Music emcees Valee and Sheck Wes - who are currently touring together – will open several of the dates.

The 21-minute, seven-track Daytona marked the first installment of West's ongoing series of five hand-produced albums, all of which he helmed during mysterious recording sessions in Wyoming.

Pusha-T spoke to Rolling Stone about the creative process behind his latest LP – and what it was like working in an unfamiliar environment. "I didn't know what to expect," he said of Wyoming. "But I knew we were going to work and we were going to get all the work done. Absolutely, positively nothing but focus in a place like that. Totally not a outdoors person, I'm not into it. I'm not into wildlife. I'm not into moose. I'm not into mountain lions. I'm not into foxes, coyotes. I'm not into birds with long wingspans, snakes, hate it all. Hate it all."

Elsewhere in the chat, he described Daytona as a record "for connoisseurs of fine wine." He added, "It's a body of work and I want you to love it as such. … I guess we could have put 18 [songs] up there and played with streaming numbers and shit like that. We don't cater to radio, we're not catering to those platforms. We're only catering to the fans."

Pusha-T 2018 Tour Dates



August 3 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

August 6 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall (with Valee, Sheck Wes)

August 7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live (with Valee, Sheck Wes)

August 8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago (with Valee, Sheck Wes)

August 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's (with Valee, Sheck Wes)

August 10 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

August 12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

August 22 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach (with Valee)

August 23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore (with Valee)

August 25 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

August 27 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

August 28 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

September 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

October 13 – Oakland, CA @ Middle Harbor Shoreline Park