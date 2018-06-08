Pusha-T on Drake Beef: 'It's All Over With'

Pusha-T has declared that his beef with Drake – a feud that spawned a pair of diss tracks – is officially over.

Following weeks of speculation over the status of the feud – Drake, usually quick to respond to diss tracks, released "Duppy Freestyle" but never fired back after "The Story of Adidon" – the Daytona rapper confirmed the abrupt end of the weeklong "Infrared"-sparked beef in a new interview.

"It's all over with," Pusha-T told Vanity Fair. "These conversations have been had and, to my knowledge, it's all over."



"These conversations" are likely a reference to comments made by Kanye West and Rap-a-Lot Records founder J. Prince, who both publicly stated that the beef between Drake and Pusha-T should end.

"I've never been about beef. I'm about love. Lines were crossed and it's not good for anyone, so this is dead now," West tweeted, while Prince revealed in a radio interview that he called Drake and insisted that the rapper not respond to "The Story of Adidon."

Pusha-T added of the beef, "It doesn’t really distract me, man. I feel like everything happens for a reason. This is a part of hip-hop. It’s a part of hip-hop that my fans actually love… I'm ready to be back to the music for real. Just feeding my base, that's it. That's the most important thing to me at all times."

As for the controversial photo of Drake in blackface that accompanied "The Story of Adidon," Pusha-T said that his fans tipped him to the photo's existence. "People really love me, man. People love me and people are disloyal as fuck," the rapper said. "People are so disloyal, man, it’s so weird."