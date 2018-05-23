Pusha-T Details Kanye West-Produced 'Daytona' Album

Pusha-T has finally released the details for his third solo album, Daytona, due out digitally on Friday. The seven-song record was produced by Kanye West, who guests on the track "What Would Meek Do?" Pusha-T reportedly spent more than a year working on the record.

"Daytona represents the fact that I have the luxury of time," the rapper said in a statement. "That luxury only comes when you have a skill set that your confident in. … Literally, this is nothing more than the outcome of our music-therapy sessions."

Pusha-T will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on May 31st before a short tour of what his label describes as "intimate performances of the album," the dates for which are forthcoming.

In addition to working on Daytona, Pusha-T has been active in the last year appearing on other artists' releases. He rapped on "Good Goodbye," a track on Linkin Park's One More Light last year and collaborated with Gorillaz on "Let Me Out," a track off their Humanz record. He also assisted former Swedish House Mafia producer Steve Angello on his song "Freedom," which appeared on his two-track EP Inferno Chapter II.

Earlier this spring, West tweeted that he'd been "chopping samples from the sunken place" for a number of upcoming LPs he was producing, including Pusha-T's.

Daytona Track List



1. "If You Know You Know"

2. "The Games We Play"

3. "Hard Piano," featuring Rick Ross

4. "Come Back Baby"

5. "Santeria"

6. "What Would Meek Do?" featuring Kanye West

7. "Infrared"