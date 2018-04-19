Prince's Paisley Park is Seeking an Archives Supervisor

Prince's Paisley Park is hiring an archives supervisor, Pitchfork reports. The late singer's private estate and production complex outside Minneapolis was turned into a permanent museum in 2016.

According to a job listing posted on American Alliance of Museums' career website, the full-time position is in the Archives Department, which is considered a confidential work area. The position entails maintaining and monitoring the exhibits, maintaining and updating the archival database system, photographing and scanning artifacts, assisting with exhibition installations and training staff, among other requirements.

The position also involves locating, retrieving and preparing artifacts for display and loans. Last fall, several items from Paisley Park were displayed at London's O2 Arena for the My Name Is Prince exhibit. "This is the first time we’ve taken any items out of Paisley Park," Prince's sister Tyka Nelson said at the time. "I'm so excited to be able to meet the fans and share their Prince stories and give them hugs, and have a cry with them if need be."

On Thursday, Paisley Park will kick off Celebration 2018. The four-day gathering coincides with the two-year anniversary of Prince's death on April 21st. The event will include performances, panel discussions, a concert film screening and other presentations. Sheila E., fDeluxe – the group formerly known as the Family featuring Susannah Melvoin, Eric Leeds, Jellybean Johnson – and the live debut of a new supergroup composed of members of Paisley Park and New Power Generation alumni are among those scheduled to play its second annual event.