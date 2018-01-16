Prince Estate Reveals Big-Screen Concert With Unreleased Material

Prince's video likeness will appear onstage April 21st with a live band at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The event, Prince: Live on the Big Screen will include video and audio of "remastered and never-before-released" material. Prince's longtime collaborators and "very special guests" will contribute to the concert, according to Prince's estate.

Related 'Sign O' the Times': Prince's Great 'Lost' Concert Film How hard-to-find 1987 concert movie distills all of the Purple One's powers into one divine housequake

Prince: Live on the Big Screen takes place during a four-day event honoring the memory of Prince, who died on April 21st, 2016 at age 57. Tickets to the Target Center event go on sale starting January 20th at 10 a.m. through the arena's box office. The estate has released select footage of the superstar above.



Interest in Prince's remarkable career has increased since his untimely death. Paisley Park sent an exhibit of Prince memorabilia to London last October, and a photo book titled Prince: A Private View, featuring a forward from Beyoncé, came out the same month. Showtime aired the rare, long out-of-print Sign o' the Times concert film in the U.S. in September. The Paisley Park estate also hosted a battle of the bands in September, awarding the winning group a "mentorship session" with members of Prince's former backing band New Power Generation.

Despite all the activity, Prince's business affairs are mired in legal issues. Last July, a Minnesota judge rescinded much of Universal Music Group's $31 million deal with the Prince estate after determining that it did not include distribution rights to the singer's music recorded before 1996. Those rights are still owned by Prince's former label, Warner Bros., until 2021.