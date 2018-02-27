Prince Estate Strikes Merchandise Deal With Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins will offer Prince-branded merchandise year-round after the baseball team secured a deal with the singer's estate. The agreement also ensures that the Twins will once again celebrate the Minnesota icon's legacy with a second annual Prince Night at Minneapolis' Target Field.

According to the Minnesota Star-Tribune (via Pitchfork), the Twins will sell items like purple hats featuring both Prince's "Love Symbol" and the team's "TC" Twin Cities logo, as well as Prince-branded baseballs, shirts and more. The merchandise will be available exclusively at Target Field.

The 2018 season's Prince Night will take place June 8th, with the first 10,000 fans in attendance receiving an inflatable shaped like Prince's purple symbol guitar. The team will also host a "special remembrance" to Prince during the 7th Inning Stretch.

The 2017 Prince Night featured a giveaway of 10,000 purple umbrellas, a nod to Purple Rain, and a touching video tribute to the late icon. The Twins themselves also participated by wearing purple gloves and sleeves with their uniforms.

"Along with our fans, we look forward to celebrating the legacy of a man who brought an international spotlight to our great city," Twins CEO Dave St. Peter said.

The Star-Tribune adds that the merchandising deal, the first of its kind, was struck between the Twins' retail provider and the company that the Prince estate hired for branding opportunities. The Twins stated that Prince's family also approved of the agreement.