Prince Estate Approves Questlove-Curated Orchestral Tour

The Prince estate has partnered with Roots drummer Questlove to plot an orchestral tour this fall, "4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince."
The concerts will feature the Wolf Trap Orchestra, a live band and several vocalists performing classic songs and deep cuts from across Prince's vast catalog. Questlove helped curate the setlist and the orchestral arrangements, while the Prince estate provided photos and videos to be used in the production.
The "4U" tour launches September 6th at the State Theatre in New Brunswick, New Jersey and includes stops in Washington D.C., Atlanta, Brooklyn, Nashville, Chicago, Orlando, Dallas, Houston and more. The trek wraps October 21st at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets are available via the "4U" tour's website. Additional concerts through 2018 and 2019 will be announced at a later date.
While the "4U" tour marks the first major live tour the Prince estate has sanctioned, the late musician's two former backing bands – the Revolution and New Power Generation – both embarked on their own treks last year. Over the past two years, the Prince estate has hosted its own massive four-day event at Paisley Park featuring live music, panel discussions and special presentations.
The estate has been working on a variety of other projects as well, most notably a new record of previously unreleased music from Prince's vault. The album is set to arrive next year and stream exclusively for 14 days on Tidal.
4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince Tour Dates
September 6 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre
September 8 – Washington, DC @ Wolftrap
September 9 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre
September 11 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
September 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre
September 14 – Asheville, NC @ Cellular Center
September 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
September 19 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Center for the Arts
September 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
September 21 – Binghamton, NY @ Anderson Center
September 22 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Memorial Hall
September 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
September 25 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre
September 26 – Nashville, TN @ Jackson Hall (TPAC)
September 27 – Nashville, TN @ Jackson Hall (TPAC)
September 28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
September 29 – Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre
September 30 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
October 2 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
October 3 – Gainesville, FL @ O'Connell Center
October 4 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center
October 5 – Tampa, FL @ Sun Dome
October 6 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
October 7 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center
October 10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe
October 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
October 12 – Louisville, KY @ The Palace
October 13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
October 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre
October 16 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel
October 17 – Dallas, TX @ Music Factory
October 18 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
October 19 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theater
October 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland