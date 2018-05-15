Prince Estate Approves Questlove-Curated Orchestral Tour

The Prince estate has partnered with Roots drummer Questlove to plot an orchestral tour this fall, "4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince."

The concerts will feature the Wolf Trap Orchestra, a live band and several vocalists performing classic songs and deep cuts from across Prince's vast catalog. Questlove helped curate the setlist and the orchestral arrangements, while the Prince estate provided photos and videos to be used in the production.

The "4U" tour launches September 6th at the State Theatre in New Brunswick, New Jersey and includes stops in Washington D.C., Atlanta, Brooklyn, Nashville, Chicago, Orlando, Dallas, Houston and more. The trek wraps October 21st at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets are available via the "4U" tour's website. Additional concerts through 2018 and 2019 will be announced at a later date.

While the "4U" tour marks the first major live tour the Prince estate has sanctioned, the late musician's two former backing bands – the Revolution and New Power Generation – both embarked on their own treks last year. Over the past two years, the Prince estate has hosted its own massive four-day event at Paisley Park featuring live music, panel discussions and special presentations.

The estate has been working on a variety of other projects as well, most notably a new record of previously unreleased music from Prince's vault. The album is set to arrive next year and stream exclusively for 14 days on Tidal.

