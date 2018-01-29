Primus, Mastodon Plot U.S. Summer Tour

Primus and Mastodon will unite this summer for a massive U.S. tour. The co-headlining, 43-date trek launches May 6th in Morrison, Colorado and concludes July 7th in Phoenix.

The joint trek promotes the bands' respective 2017 projects. Last year, Mastodon released their seventh LP, Emperor of Sand, and a follow-up EP, Cold Dark Place, featuring a new song, "Toe to Toes," and three leftover tracks from the sessions of 2014's Once More 'Round the Sun.

Primus issued their ninth album, The Desaturating Seven, a concept record themed around the Italian author Ul de Rico's 1978 children's book, The Rainbow Goblins. That LP marked the first album of original material from the acclaimed line-up featuring bassist-singer Les Claypool, guitarist Larry "Ler" LaLonde and drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander.

In February, Mastodon bassist Troy Sanders, Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament, the Kills' Alison Mosshart, No Doubt's Tony Kanal, Queens of the Stone Age's Troy Van Leeuwen and other musicians will auction off their artwork in support of a Los Angeles children's learning center. Sanders' band Gone Is Gone is scheduled to perform at the event.

Primus and Mastodon 2018 Tour Dates



May 6 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

May 8 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

May 10 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

May 11 - Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater

May 12 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

May 14 - Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

May 15 - Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater

May 18 - Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion

May 19 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 20 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

May 22 - Reading, PA @ Diamond Credit Union Theater @ Santander

May 23 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

May 25 - Glen Falls, NY @ Cool Insuring Arena

May 26 - Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park

May 27 - Portland, ME @ TBA

May 29 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

May 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Penn’s Landing – Festival Pier

June 1 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

June 2 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 Pavilion

June 3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheater @ Coney Island Boardwalk

June 5 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre

June 6 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

June 9 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

June 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

June 12 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

June 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ MYTH LIVE

June 15 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

June 16 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

June 18 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

June 21 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

June 22 - Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park

June 23 - Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

June 25 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

June 28 - Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Resort Amphitheater

June 29 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

June 30 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Resort Casino

July 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Salt Air - Outdoors

July 3 - Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Event Center

July 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

July 6 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater

July 7 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre