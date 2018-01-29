Primus, Mastodon Plot U.S. Summer Tour

Primus and Mastodon will unite this summer for a massive U.S. tour. The co-headlining, 43-date trek launches May 6th in Morrison, Colorado and concludes July 7th in Phoenix.
The joint trek promotes the bands' respective 2017 projects. Last year, Mastodon released their seventh LP, Emperor of Sand, and a follow-up EP, Cold Dark Place, featuring a new song, "Toe to Toes," and three leftover tracks from the sessions of 2014's Once More 'Round the Sun.
Primus issued their ninth album, The Desaturating Seven, a concept record themed around the Italian author Ul de Rico's 1978 children's book, The Rainbow Goblins. That LP marked the first album of original material from the acclaimed line-up featuring bassist-singer Les Claypool, guitarist Larry "Ler" LaLonde and drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander.
In February, Mastodon bassist Troy Sanders, Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament, the Kills' Alison Mosshart, No Doubt's Tony Kanal, Queens of the Stone Age's Troy Van Leeuwen and other musicians will auction off their artwork in support of a Los Angeles children's learning center. Sanders' band Gone Is Gone is scheduled to perform at the event.
Primus and Mastodon 2018 Tour Dates
May 6 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
May 8 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
May 10 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
May 11 - Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater
May 12 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
May 14 - Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
May 15 - Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
May 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater
May 18 - Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion
May 19 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 20 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
May 22 - Reading, PA @ Diamond Credit Union Theater @ Santander
May 23 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
May 25 - Glen Falls, NY @ Cool Insuring Arena
May 26 - Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park
May 27 - Portland, ME @ TBA
May 29 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
May 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Penn’s Landing – Festival Pier
June 1 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
June 2 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 Pavilion
June 3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheater @ Coney Island Boardwalk
June 5 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre
June 6 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
June 9 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
June 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
June 12 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
June 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ MYTH LIVE
June 15 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
June 16 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
June 18 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
June 21 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
June 22 - Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park
June 23 - Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
June 25 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
June 28 - Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Resort Amphitheater
June 29 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
June 30 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Resort Casino
July 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Salt Air - Outdoors
July 3 - Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Event Center
July 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
July 6 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater
July 7 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre