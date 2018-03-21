Watch PRhyme, 2 Chainz, the Roots Perform 'Flirt' on 'Fallon'

PRhyme performed their new song "Flirt" Tuesday on The Tonight Show alongside 2 Chainz. The show's house band, the Roots, recreated the track's ornate production, giving new energy to the thumping bass and surging synth-strings.

Throughout the track, rapper Royce Da 5'9" vented his disillusion over modern romance, summarizing his many past encounters with digital dysfunction: "You ever had a bad bitch try to kick it with you in your Twitter DMs?" he asked. "I have – been a statistic and demonstrated against."

2 Chainz delivered an array of sex boasts in his punchline-filled guest spot. DJ Premier upped the energy with his slick scratches and hype-man interjections, even shouting out Jimmy Fallon at the climax.

"Flirt" appears" on the PRhyme's upcoming LP, PRhyme 2, out March 16th. The album, the first from Royce Da 5'9" and DJ Premier since 2014, also features appearances from Roc Marciano, Dave East, Big K.R.I.T. and Rapsody.