Portugal. The Man recruited a string quartet for their performances of Woodstock singles "Feel It Still" and "Live in the Moment" on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

During "Feel It Still," singer John Gourley blended his falsetto with a backing vocalist over a dense backdrop of pizzicato plucks and breezy electric guitar lines. On "Live in the Moment" – which the sextet recently performed on The Late Show – the frontman crooned over a tom-heavy drum groove and psychedelic guitar effects.



The Portland band repped their home city in both performances. Gourley displayed a Portland Trail Blazers pin on his hat, and the string players wore Damian Lillard jerseys – a shout-out to the team, which is currently battling the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Playoffs.

Portugal. The Man won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Feel It Still" at the 2018 Grammys. The song also appeared on Rolling Stone's list of the 50 Best Songs of 2017.