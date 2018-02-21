Watch Portugal. The Man Bring Upbeat 'Live in the Moment' to 'Colbert'

Portugal. The Man teamed with an elementary school chorus and youth drumline to perform their new single "Live in the Moment" on Tuesday's Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

For the unique take on the Woodstock track, the group recruited with BK Steppers and the PS 22 Chorus, who provide a youthful exuberance to the otherwise downbeat track. "Let's live in the moment / Come back Sunday morning," they sang together. "Got soul to sell / When you're gone, goodbye, so long, farewell."

"Live in the Moment" is the follow-up single to the band's breakout Grammy-winning hit "Feel It Still," which won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2018 Grammys. The song also landed on Rolling Stone's list of the 50 Best Songs of 2017.

Eleven years after the release of their 2006 debut album, Portugal. The Man were finally rewarded for all their hard work in 2017. "So much of that was us going to school," lead singer John Gourley told Rolling Stone. "Play 300 shows a year, record all of it and see what works and what doesn't: That was our 10,000 hours."

Portugal. The Man performed "Live in the Moment" and "Feel It Still" live at the Rolling Stone studio. Watch here.