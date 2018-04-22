Police Rule Out 'Criminal Suspicion' in Avicii's Death

Police in Muscat, Oman investigating the death of Avicii, the Swedish DJ-producer born Tim Bergling, announced that they have ruled out "criminal suspicion" in Bergling's death at the age of 28.

"Two postmortems were carried out ... and we can confirm that there is no criminal suspicion in the death," the Royal Oman Police told CNN.

The police added that Bergling's family, who are "completely devastated" following his death, had arrived in Oman to repatriate Bergling's body.

In Bergling's native Stockholm, hundreds of fans gathered at the city's main public square to honor the DJ. Following a moment of silence, Avicii's music filled the square, turning the memorial into a dance party.

The EDM community has reflected on the influential Bergling following his death, with Tiesto, Kaskade and Steve Aoki remembering the producer on Sirius XM's BPM and Diplo penning a tribute. Kygo also dedicated his Coachella set to Avicii, hours after Bergling's death was announced.



"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," the musician's rep wrote in a statement Friday. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."