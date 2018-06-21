Police Arrest Suspect in XXXTentacion Murder

Police in Florida arrested Dedrick D. Williams in the murder of XXXTentacion Wednesday night, the Daily News reports. The controversial 20-year-old rapper was shot and killed earlier this week.

Related XXXTentacion Shot Dead at 20 Controversial rapper was killed in Broward County, Florida on Monday while shopping for motorcycles

The Broward County Sheriff's Department confirmed the booking of 22-year-old Williams on several charges, including first degree murder, a probation violation for theft of a car and driving without a valid license. According to police, Williams was taken into custody on Wednesday shortly before 7 p.m. in Pompano Beach, Florida. He’s currently being held without bond in the Broward County jail, according to the Associated Press.

XXXTentacion was shot on Monday after leaving a motor sports store in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Video footage of the rapper lying motionless in his car quickly surfaced on the Internet. The police received a dispatch call suggesting that there were two suspects who sped away from the scene of the crime in a dark S.U.V. It's unclear if a second suspect is still being pursued. The Broward County sheriff's office said the incident might have started as an attempted robbery.

The rapper was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Broward Sheriff’s Office

XXXTentacion's songs cracked the Top 40 three different times in 2018 in less than six months. But even before he became a reliable hitmaker, he was dogged by troubling charges for violent offenses, including armed robbery and beating an ex-girlfriend. In December, he was charged with 15 felony counts in connection to a 2016 domestic abuse case. He was on house arrest until March; a date for his trial had not yet been set when he was shot.

As news of the rapper's shooting spread, stars mourned his loss on Twitter. Kanye West, Diplo, J. Cole and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker were among those who paid tribute to XXXTentacion on social media.

The Broward County sheriff's office offered a $3,000 reward for any information that would help them arrest a suspect in the XXXTentacion's murder.