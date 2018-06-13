Playboi Carti Plots North American Summer Tour

Playboi Carti announced a summer North American tour in support of his recently released debut LP, Die Lit. The trek launches July 24th in San Francisco, California and concludes August 17th in the rapper's home city Atlanta, Georgia. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 15th at 10 a.m. local time.

The emcee surprise-released Die Lit on May 11th, and the album debuted at Number Three on the Billboard 200. The record, one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2018 So Far, includes guest spots from Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Skepta and Chief Keef, among others.

The week after issuing Die Lit, Playboi Carti performed his track "Poke It Out" alongside Nicki Minaj during her musical guest spot during the Saturday Night Live season finale. The rapper recently appeared at Bonnaroo 2018, where, according to Rolling Stone's breakdown, his set boasted the "Rowdiest Mosh Pit."

Die Lit follows Playboi Carti's self-titled 2017 mixtape, which Rolling Stone named the year's eighth-best rap album.

Playboi Carti Tour Dates

July 24 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

July 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

July 27 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

July 28 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

July 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

July 31 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

August 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

August 3 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

August 4 - Chicago, IL @ Prysm Nightclub

August 5 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapolooza

August 7 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

August 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

August 10 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

August 11 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

August 12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

August 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

August 15 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVA

August 16 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

August 17 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle