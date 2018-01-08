Pink to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LII

Pink will sing the National Anthem at this year's Super Bowl LII, which hits Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4th.

The Beautiful Trauma singer joins artists like Lady Gaga, Luke Bryan, Billy Joel, Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks, Beyonce, Christina Aguilera, Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey as performers of the "Star-Spangled Banner" prior to the Super Bowl.

"I’m really looking forward to 2018. I’m really excited about the Grammy’s. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret," Pink tweeted on Friday, hinting at the big announcement. The anthem performance will mark Pink's first appearance at a Super Bowl. The singer is also set to perform at the 2018 Grammys.

Actress Alexandria Wailes will accompany Pink in American Sign Language for the anthem and "America The Beautiful" on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.

The NFL previously announced that Justin Timberlake would return to the Super Bowl as the headliner of the halftime show.