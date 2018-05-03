Pink Plots 2019 'Beautiful Trauma' Tour

Pink is extending her massive North American tour in support of her new album, Beautiful Trauma, into 2019.
The pop star announced an additional 37 shows, starting March 1st, 2019, at the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The trek will criss-cross the United States and Canada, with stops in cities including Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, Dallas, Portland, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Detroit and Toronto. The leg wraps May 21st at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting May 11th. Fans can register for early access via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform starting today, May 3rd, through May 6th at 10 p.m. local time. Pre-sale for registered fans begins May 8th at 10 a.m. local time.
Last month, Pink launched the first leg of her North American trek for Beautiful Trauma, which is set to wrap June 1st at the Forum in Los Angeles. Earlier this year, Pink delivered a dramatic performance of her ballad "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the Grammys and sang the National Anthem before Super Bowl LII.
Pink released Beautiful Trauma last year, marking her seventh record and first since 2012's The Truth About Love. The LP debuted atop the Billboard 200 album chart, a spot it secured with a surprisingly high number of traditional album sales, as opposed to digital streams.
Pink 2019 Tour Dates
March 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
March 3 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
March 5 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
March 7 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
March 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
March 10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
March 14 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
March 16 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
March 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
March 19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
March 21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
March 23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
March 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 1 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
April 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
April 8 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
April 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
April 15 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
April 17 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
April 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
April 26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
April 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
April 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
May 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
May 4 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome
May 5 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
May 7 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
May 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
May 11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
May 17 – Montreal, BC @ Bell Centre
May 18 – Montreal, BC @ Bell Centre
May 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden