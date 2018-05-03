Pink Plots 2019 'Beautiful Trauma' Tour

Pink is extending her massive North American tour in support of her new album, Beautiful Trauma, into 2019.

The pop star announced an additional 37 shows, starting March 1st, 2019, at the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The trek will criss-cross the United States and Canada, with stops in cities including Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, Dallas, Portland, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Detroit and Toronto. The leg wraps May 21st at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting May 11th. Fans can register for early access via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform starting today, May 3rd, through May 6th at 10 p.m. local time. Pre-sale for registered fans begins May 8th at 10 a.m. local time.

Last month, Pink launched the first leg of her North American trek for Beautiful Trauma, which is set to wrap June 1st at the Forum in Los Angeles. Earlier this year, Pink delivered a dramatic performance of her ballad "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the Grammys and sang the National Anthem before Super Bowl LII.

Pink released Beautiful Trauma last year, marking her seventh record and first since 2012's The Truth About Love. The LP debuted atop the Billboard 200 album chart, a spot it secured with a surprisingly high number of traditional album sales, as opposed to digital streams.

Pink 2019 Tour Dates

March 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

March 3 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

March 5 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

March 7 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

March 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

March 10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

March 14 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

March 16 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

March 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

March 21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

March 23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

March 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 1 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

April 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

April 8 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

April 15 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

April 17 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

April 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

April 26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

April 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

April 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

May 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

May 4 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome

May 5 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

May 7 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

May 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

May 11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

May 17 – Montreal, BC @ Bell Centre

May 18 – Montreal, BC @ Bell Centre

May 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden