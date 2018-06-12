Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Preps Solo Albums Box Set

Pink Floyd drummer and co-founder Nick Mason will reissue his three solo albums in a new box set, Unattended Luggage, August 31st via Warner Music.

Unattended Luggage is available to pre-order as both a three-CD or three-vinyl LP set. The collection boasts Mason's 1981 solo debut, Nick Mason's Fictitious Sports, his 1985 collaboration with 10cc guitarist Rick Fenn, Profiles, and White of the Eye, Mason and Fenn's 1987 soundtrack for the British thriller of the same name. All three records will also be made available to stream and download.

"These recordings hold a very special place for me in my musical life," Mason said. "Listening back after 30 odd years, I'm delighted they are getting the reissue treatment. I'm rather hoping that sales will be sufficient to damage the market in the original rare vinyl versions!"

Mason recorded Fictitious Sports in 1979, though the record wouldn't arrive for another two years. The drummer collaborated with a variety of musicians on the project, including keyboardist and songwriter Carla Bley and singer Robert Wyatt.

Mason noted that his next two projects with Fenn – Profiles and White of the Eye – grew out of the work they were doing for advertisements and short documentary films. Profiles was a largely instrumental effort, though Maggie Reilly and Mason's former Pink Floyd bandmate David Gilmour provided vocals on "Lie for a Lie," while UFO keyboardist Danny Peyronel sang, "Israel."

As for White of the Eye, the record has not been available for over 20 years, and the Unattended Luggage set marks the first time it will be released on CD.

Following the release of Unattended Luggage, Mason and his new band, Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, will embark on a European tour September 2nd in Stockholm, Sweden.